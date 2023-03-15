Meat Ball rolls back into town

1 of 12

Dozens of Island meat and music lovers turned out for the seventh annual Meat Ball this past Saturday.

The group got a chance to enjoy delicious food prepared by Everett Whiting and Charlie Granquist of Slough Farm, along with a feast for the ears performed by the PickPocket Bluegrass Band. Families, couples, and friends showed up in droves with their own place settings and beverages, and partied into the evening. The Martha’s Vineyard Agricultural Hall was packed with folks of all ages who danced, ate, and libated. The highly anticipated Island event raised funds for the Martha’s Vineyard Agricultural Society, to provide programming, events, and educational opportunities throughout the year.