Head over to the Chilmark Community Church for Pizza Night on Tuesday, March 21, from 6 to 7:30 pm. Warm atmosphere, good company, cheesy pizza, and fun games. All are welcome and the event is free. Located at the Fellowship Hall behind the church at 9 Menemsha Crossroad. Any questions, contact Charlotte Wright at chilmarkchurch@gmail.com, or call 508-645-3100.