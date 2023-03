Enjoy colorful works of art by Island artists at the annual Featherstone art show, “An Abundance of Color.” There are 110 colorful pieces by 70 artists filling the Francine Kelly Gallery. Free and open to all, 12 to 4 pm. Located at 30 Featherstone Lane, off Barnes Road in Oak Bluffs, there is plenty of parking. For more information, visit featherstoneart.org or call 508-693-1850.