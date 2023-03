Head over to the Unitarian Church on Sunday, March 19, from 4:30 to 6 pm for ballroom dancing, hosted by Ballroom Dance M.V., the Island’s own ballroom dance group. This week features a Frank Sinatra playlist, instruction, and practice. All are welcome, the only requirement is a love of dancing. Located at 238 Main St. in Vineyard Haven. For more information, visit ballroomdancemv.org.