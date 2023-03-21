Camp Jabberwocky announces new executive director

Camp Jabberwocky has officially welcomed Adam Perry as the organization’s executive director, filling the position that was left vacant in November.

The Vineyard Haven organization, founded by Helen (“Hellcat”) Lamb, has provided campers with recreational activities and support since 1953, making it the oldest sleep-away camp for people with disabilities in America.

Liza Gallagher, who served as Camp Jabberwocky’s first executive director, held the role for 11 years prior to announcing her resignation late last year, prompting a nationwide search for a suitable successor.

In a release issued Monday, the board of trustees of Camp Jabberwocky stated that Perry, who touts decades of leadership experience with nonprofits, was eventually selected from a field of around 100 candidates.

“We had an overwhelming response to our posting of the executive director position, and conducted an extensive, thorough process that brought us a terrific group of candidates,” Thomas Rosenbloom, leader of the camp’s search committee, said in the statement. “Ultimately, Mr. Perry’s personal connection to the camp’s mission, his interpersonal effectiveness, his track record of innovation in the nonprofit world, and his belief in the creation and distribution of ‘joy equity’ made him a fabulous choice.”

Jane Price Schwartz, chair of the Camp Jabberwocky board of trustees, having worked closely with Gallagher in addition to the camp’s founder, Helen Lamb, agreed, adding, “I believe Adam will honor their legacies and add his own stamp of whimsy and wonder to Camp Jabberwocky.”

The release states that Perry, who was born with a disability of his own — a degenerative and untreatable eye disorder —” exhibited a profound personal connection with the longstanding mission of Camp Jabberwocky.”

Perry commented on his new role. “Being a person with blindness has not prevented me from building a rewarding and productive life and career, standing as proof that people with disabilities can independently traverse the world and craft authentic leadership abilities which are enhanced, not limited, by their perceived challenges,” he’s quoted. “People with disabilities change the world by being intrepid, curious, creative, and compassionate. Camp Jabberwocky is a radiant beacon of light that makes dreams reality and generates potential through the simple grace of love and sharing. I am thrilled to be joining this community, and honored to have the opportunity to build upon the amazing foundation that has been laid by the visionary and passionate leaders who guided the camp before me.”