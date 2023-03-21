Jesse Alexander Thayer, 35, of Vineyard Haven, passed away peacefully on Feb. 16, 2023, at his home, surrounded by family and loved ones after a courageous three-year battle with cancer.

Jesse was born April 18, 1987, in Danvers. He was the oldest son of the late James Appleton Thayer and Lori J. Thayer (Sukach). Raised in Gloucester, Jesse graduated from Gloucester High School in 2005. Before and after that, Jesse worked many different jobs, but more recently he found his calling in landscaping. He joined the Avant Gardener team about five years ago, “the most prestigious landscaping company on the Island,” as Jesse would say. After two years of showing off his determination and leadership qualities, he was promoted to team leader. He was loved by his co-workers and clients alike, and “his work ethic was unmatched,” said the owner and good friend Ryan White.

To know Jesse was to love him. He was not only a hard worker, he was a kind, generous, and driven man, as well as being an amazing son, brother, friend, and husband; he truly had a heart of gold for all people and all of his dear pets. He had a passion for and knowledge of hip-hop, and was quite the hip-hop connoisseur.

Jesse loved being active; he enjoyed riding his bicycle, and was an avid longboarder and skateboarder. In fact, he excelled in boarding, and was willing to teach anyone who wanted to learn. He loved the beach in the summertime, and dominated ultimate frisbee games. Jesse had a smile that could light up any room he entered — he could brighten your day just by being a part of it with all the positivity he brought to the party. He will be sorely missed by all the countless friends and acquaintances he procured over his lifetime.

Jesse is survived by his loving wife, Katherine H. Vincent of Vineyard Haven; his maternal grandmother, Phyllis Sukach of Cape Coral, Fla.; his brother, Steven Thayer and his fiancée, Erica James of Windham, N.H.; his sisters, Kelly Thayer of Edgartown and Stephanie Dodge of Peabody; as well as many uncles, aunts, and cousins.

For those who would like to attend, Jesse’s burial is scheduled for April 22 at 2 pm in Ipswich, at his family plot.

His memorial service was held on Feb. 24 at Chapman Funerals on the Edgartown Road in Oak Bluffs.

Donations in his memory may be made to the M.V. Skate Park, P.O. Box 1297, or to Hospice of Martha’s Vineyard, P.O. Box 1748, both in Vineyard Haven, MA 02568.