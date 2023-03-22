Francis Eileen Merry

Lauren Goethals and Joseph Merry of West Tisbury announce the birth of a daughter, Francis Eileen Merry, on March 14, 2023, at Martha’s Vineyard Hospital. Francis weighed 5 pounds, 7.8 ounces.

Ryker Rebel Brown

Cait Brown and Ezrah Brown of Oak Bluffs announce the birth of a son, Ryker Rebel Brown, on March 11, 2023, at Martha’s Vineyard Hospital. Ryker weighed 7 pounds, 12 ounces.

Maria Amelia Alberta Castro

Marli Alberta De Souza and Junio Souza Castro of Edgartown announce the birth of a daughter, Maria Amelia Alberta Castro, on March 4, 2023, at Martha’s Vineyard Hospital. Maria weighed 7 pounds, 12 ounces.