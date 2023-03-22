Chilmark: Pizza night, female farmers, ocean film, concert, gardening, antiques, and Community Center

As I write, it is the last day of winter, pea seeds are soaking in bowls, bluebells, crocuses, and squill brighten the lawn, birds are singing, and laundry is drying on the line. I’m looking forward to more visits from family and friends, and walks, before the leaves make it hard to see through the trees.

Chilmark Community Church’s Tuesday Pizza Night returns tomorrow, March 21, 6-7:30 p.m. My favorite part of these evenings is quietly connecting with neighbors. It is a time where when I’m tired and have no words, but seek human connection, I can show up as I am, enjoy a meal, quietly sit and listen to conversations without being peppered with questions to which I have no answers. After the meal, someone will pull out a yellow banana-shaped bag filled with lettered tiles that remind me of Scrabble, and the games begin. Bananagrams! It is lovely.

Prayer group forming: Emily Broderick and Pam Goff would like to invite anyone who is inclined to meet weekly at the Chilmark Community Church Thursdays at 12:30 pm for 20 or 25 minutes of prayer. When two or three are gathered in faith, it can be powerful. There are people and events that need prayerful attention. All are welcome to attend in person, or to give Emily or Pam prayer requests.

Rebecca Gilbert of Native Earth Teaching Farm will be one of the female farmer panelists presenting at the Agricultural Society on Thursday, March 23, 5:30 to 7 pm. The panelists will give their experience working in agriculture and aquaculture in a facilitated conversation. This is the first of several panels on the experiences of women in traditionally male-dominated fields, celebrating Women’s History Month. Hosted by the Ag Society, the FARM Institute, the M.V. Museum, and the Oak Bluffs library. Snacks and refreshments will be provided!

Pathways Arts is wrapping up its season with back-to-back events: Friday, March 24, an ocean film: “She Is the Ocean,” 7 pm. Doors open at 6:30 pm. “She Is the Ocean” is a movie-length documentary about women heroes: Cinta Hansel, a Balinese girl working on realizing her dream to surf Pipeline; Coco Ho, a pro Hawaiian surfer and daughter of pro surfer Michael Ho; Keala Kennelly, a pro surfer and winner of the WSL “Barrel of the Year 2016”; Andrea Moller, big wave surfer and winner of WSL “Women’s Best Performance 2016”; Anna Bader, German high diver and seven-time European champion in cliff diving; Rose Molina, freediver and ballet dancer; Ocean Ramsey, shark conservationist and freediver from Hawaii; Jeannie Chesser, surfing icon and mother of legendary surfer Todd Chesser; and Sylvia Earle, marine biologist, explorer, and the first female chief scientist at NOAA.

On Saturday, March 25, Douglas Brush will be playing classical and finger-style guitar music by composers including Bach, Villa-Lobos, Leo Brouwer, John Fahey, Lennon/McCartney, and his own original works. The performance starts at 7 pm; doors open at 6:30. For part of the show he will be performing with a very precious instrument — an 1873 Martin Classical “Parlor” Guitar, on loan from a friend.

Also on the bill is Lake of Autumn, a small ensemble composed of multi-instrumentalists Anthony Esposito and Noa Maxner. Dedicated to composing, recording, and performing original music and fusing modern tools with timeless forms, they are driven to create ecstatic sonic experiences. Al Horowitz and Adam Howell will join Noa and Anthony in the second half of this performance. For more information, go to lakeofautumn.bandcamp.com.

Pathways Arts is at 9 State Road, Chilmark. For more information, go to pathwaysmv.org or call 508-645-9098.

Sponsored by the Chilmark library, “Explorations on Sustainability” continues on Saturday, March 25, at noon: “Planning a Permaculture Garden,” with Roxanne Kapitan of Garden Wisdom. Learn the basics of planting a permaculture garden, including site selection, soil considerations, plant choices, and how it’s different from organic gardening. The session will take place at IGI Schools Garden at the West Tisbury School. Meet at noon in the school parking lot, 401 Old County Road, West Tisbury. Email tthorpe@clamsnet.org to sign up, or for more information.

At the library itself, on Tuesday, March 28, at 6 pm: “How to Supplement Your Income Buying and Selling Household Contents.” Is it possible to make money while having fun? While the antiques and collectibles market has softened in recent years, bargains still abound. In this program, Mike and Sue Ivankovich will show you how you can supplement your income, regardless of age or experience. They’ll review not only what to buy, but where to buy it. Throughout the program they’ll share more than 25 ways and places you can buy and sell, while providing ideas, tips, strategies, and vignettes.

Mike Ivankovich has been involved in the antiques and collectibles business for more than 40 years. He is a frequent lecturer, has authored more than 20 books and e-books in his areas of specialty, and has written for most major national trade papers. He is the host of the “What’s It Worth? Ask Mike the Appraiser” radio show that airs every Friday morning from 9:30 to 10:30 am on WBCB, 1490 AM, in Philadelphia. Mike is also a professional GPPA & MPPA appraiser, specializing in appraisals for estate, insurance, inheritance, divorce, insurance claim, non-cash charitable donation, or other legal purposes. He has been named Pennsylvania’s “Auctioneer of the Year” by fellow auctioneers. Email tthorpe@clamsnet.org to sign up and get the Zoom invite.

Menemsha Fish Market is open Friday through Sunday, noon to 4 pm, and Monday, 10:30 am to 5 pm. They sell out of most of the fish quickly over the weekend, so I encourage you to plan ahead, and be flexible on Mondays!

Chilmark Community Center’s registration for their kids’ programs (July 3–August 18) opened on March 18. Playschool, youth camp, counselor training, sailing camp, afternoon camp, and full-day programs are available. Registration for other programs, including adult tennis memberships, surf camp (yes, surf camp!), and adult fitness classes will open in the coming weeks. Registration for daily sailing lessons will open just before camp begins. Sadly, Keira Lapsley, last summer’s executive director, will not be returning this summer, and the center is actively recruiting a new executive director.

Save the date: A joint memorial service for Susan and Frank Markwica will be held on Saturday, May 6, at 1 pm at the Grange Hall.

If you have any Chilmark Town Column suggestions, email Claire Ganz, cganz@live.com.