Cribbage Club results

The Vineyard Cribbage Club met on Wednesday at the American Legion Hall in Edgartown to play our favorite game of cribbage!

The results are as follows:

First place, Bo Picard with a 11/5 +60 card

Second place, Bill Russell with a 10/5 +67 card

Third place, Chris MacLeod with a 9/4 +57 card

Fourth place, Ron Ferreira with a 9/4 +27 card

Fifth place, Juli Vanderhoop with an 8/4 +31 card

There were a total of six skunks (a game won by more than 31 points). There were only two 24-point hands, by Chris MacLeod and Tony Rezendes.

If you would like to check us out, come on over to the American Legion Hall in Edgartown on any Wednesday evening. We have food to share at 5:30 pm, and we start playing at 6 pm sharp.