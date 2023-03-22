Edgartown: Weekend tourists, school benefit race, social security, and annual hockey game

March in New England. One day it’s 50° out. The next day it’s 30° out. Or it’s a beautiful spring day, with a nor’easter on the horizon. Luckily, last week’s nor’easter didn’t turn into much of anything except wind. Flowers are still popping up, and according to the news, pinkletinks have arrived, at least in West Tisbury. Spring is here.

Happy birthday wishes go out this week to Sharon Engler on March 21, Dwight Kaeka on March 23, and Ruth Nichols on March 27.

I’m sure I’m not alone in noticing the visitors that are here on the weekends. I can’t help but wonder why we have tourists in March, with most businesses closed down and so little to do. But I noticed many unfamiliar faces around, on Saturday in particular. Large groups of people wandering around downtown taking photos and finding an occasional shop open to check out. More evidence that we are heading out of winter into spring.

Want to run a 5K and support the Edgartown School’s trip to New York and Philadelphia? You can, on April 1 at 9 am. The race takes off from the FARM Institute, and you can run or walk. It can be done virtually as well. Registration is required, and can be done online at bit.ly/8thGrade5K. The registration fee is $20.

If you are thinking of retirement, there is a Social Security Benefits Information Session at the Edgartown library from 10 to 11:30 am on March 31. No registration required. When are you eligible to receive retirement benefits? How does early retirement affect your benefits? Do you qualify for disability, survivors, and spouse benefits? How do you get the most from your benefit? What’s the best age to retire? If you have questions like these about retirement and your Social Security benefits, public affairs specialist Delia De Mello from the Social Security Administration will be here to give a presentation and answer all your questions. Ms. DeMello will also be speaking at the Anchors, at noon on the same day. Call 508-627-4368 to register for the Anchors’ Lunch and Learn presentation.

The annual M.V. First Responders Finest versus Bravest Fundraiser Hockey Game is on Saturday, March 25, at the YMCA MV Arena. This year’s fundraiser is raising money for first responder Nicole Gazaille-Graves and her husband Bob Graves. In addition, funds raised will sponsor a camper at the YMCA of Martha’s Vineyard summer camp program. Suggested donation is $10 per family. Raffles and prizes will also be available.

As I wrap this up for the week, spring has officially sprung. At least that’s what the calendar says. You know what they say about New England weather, though: If you don’t like it, wait a minute. So this week is supposed to be pretty nice. Yay. I’m happy. Time to get my tired self back out and running, and sunshine and warmer temperatures always make that easier. Here’s to a warm and sunny spring.

Slow news week. Not much to share. Have a great week. And as always, be kind.

If you have any Edgartown Town Column suggestions, email Gail Gardner, ggardnermv@gmail.com.