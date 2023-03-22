League announces candidate forums

The League of Women Voters of Martha’s Vineyard will sponsor a number of local candidate forums ahead of Island town elections this spring.

The public is invited to attend and listen to their local candidates as they present their positions.

There are contested races this year, and a release from the League says there should be some lively discussions.

The League is a nonpartisan political organization that promotes active and informed citizen participation in government, in voting, and in influencing public policy through education and advocacy.

The forums are scheduled as follows:

Oak Bluffs: Thursday, March 30, at 7 pm in the Oak Bluffs library

Chilmark: Monday, April 3, at 6:30 pm in the Chilmark library

Edgartown: Tuesday, April 4, at 6:30 pm in the Edgartown library

Tisbury: Thursday, April 20, at 7 pm in the Tisbury Senior Center

Aquinnah, if there are contested races: Monday, May 1, at 7 pm in Aquinnah Town Hall

West Tisbury: no contested races, so no in-person candidate forum

All candidates and voters are urged to attend these forums. The series will be videotaped for airing on MVTV, channel 15, after each forum, and will be available on demand until the election. The forums will also be available through a link on the LWV MV website, leagueofwomenvotersmv.org, and shared on the LWV MV Facebook group.