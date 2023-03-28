Eileen C. White

Eileen C. (Sylvia) White, 93, of Oak Bluffs, died on Sunday evening, March 26, 2023, at the Martha’s Vineyard Hospital.

Her visiting hours will be held on Friday, March 31, from 5 to 7pm in Chapman Funerals and Cremations, 56 Edgartown Road in Oak Bluffs. Her graveside service will be held on Saturday, April 1, at 11 am in Sacred Heart Cemetery on Vineyard Avenue in Oak Bluffs.

Donations in her memory may be made to Meals on Wheels at Elder Services, 68 Route 134, South Dennis, MA 02660, or to Hospice of M.V., PO. Box 1748, Vineyard Haven, MA 02568. Visit chapmanfuneral.com for online guestbook and information.