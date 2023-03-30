Edgartown Council on Aging: April 2023

The Anchors
Administrator: Lyndsay Famariss
508-627-4368, lfamariss@edgartown-ma.us
10 Daggett St., Edgartown, MA 02539
Weekly events
Monday
- 11:30 am: Bowling at the Barn in Oak Bluffs
- 12:30 pm: Bridge
- 1 pm: Journaling Group
Tuesday
- 9 am: Yoga with Carol Vega
- 10 am: Knitting
- 1 pm: Mahjong
Wednesday
- 9:30 am: Tai Chi with Nan Doty
- 12:30 pm: Bridge
Thursday
- 9:30 am: Poetry on Zoom
- 11 am: Conversations
- (First and third) 1 pm: Bingo
- (Second and fourth) 1 pm: Movie
Friday
- 9:30 am: Mindful Meditation on Zoom
- 1 pm: Mahjong
April calendar
Please visit edgartowncoa.com for more information on programs and services. All are welcome to attend. You must register in advance by calling 508-627-4368:
April 4: 12 pm, Tuesday Lunch
April 7: 12 pm, Friday Cafe
* Please note, as a result of the April 7th retirement of longtime beloved Anchors cook Diane Wall, we will pause our in-person lunches for the remainder of April.
Frozen soups will be available for purchase during this time. Stay tuned for updates on our meals program via email or our website.
April 11: 11 am, Coffee with a Cop
April 12: 11 am,Tech Time with Rizwan
April 16: National Healthcare Decisions Day. If you need to assign a health care agent, do not delay! Call us to arrange an appointment. We will provide you with the forms you need and guide you through the process.