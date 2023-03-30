Edgartown Council on Aging: April 2023

The Anchors

Administrator: Lyndsay Famariss

508-627-4368, lfamariss@edgartown-ma.us

10 Daggett St., Edgartown, MA 02539

Weekly events

Monday

11:30 am: Bowling at the Barn in Oak Bluffs

12:30 pm: Bridge

1 pm: Journaling Group

Tuesday

9 am: Yoga with Carol Vega

10 am: Knitting

1 pm: Mahjong

Wednesday

9:30 am: Tai Chi with Nan Doty

12:30 pm: Bridge

Thursday

9:30 am: Poetry on Zoom

11 am: Conversations

(First and third) 1 pm: Bingo

(Second and fourth) 1 pm: Movie

Friday

9:30 am: Mindful Meditation on Zoom

1 pm: Mahjong

April calendar

Please visit edgartowncoa.com for more information on programs and services. All are welcome to attend. You must register in advance by calling 508-627-4368:

April 4: 12 pm, Tuesday Lunch

April 7: 12 pm, Friday Cafe

* Please note, as a result of the April 7th retirement of longtime beloved Anchors cook Diane Wall, we will pause our in-person lunches for the remainder of April.

Frozen soups will be available for purchase during this time. Stay tuned for updates on our meals program via email or our website.

April 11: 11 am, Coffee with a Cop

April 12: 11 am,Tech Time with Rizwan

April 16: National Healthcare Decisions Day. If you need to assign a health care agent, do not delay! Call us to arrange an appointment. We will provide you with the forms you need and guide you through the process.