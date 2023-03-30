Healthy Aging Martha’s Vineyard

A new program comes to Martha’s Vineyard

A Matter of Balance is an awardwinning evidence-based program designed to reduce fear of falling and improve activity levels in older adults. The program includes eight in-person, two-hour classes presented to a small group of eight to 12 participants, led by trained coaches. This program is sponsored by HAMV and the Falls Prevention Coalition, in partnership with the Councils on Aging across the Island.

What the program offers

Learn to view falls as controllable

Set goals for increasing activity

Make changes to reduce fall risks at home

Exercise to increase strength and balance

Who should attend?

Anyone who:

Is concerned about falls

Is interested in improving balance, flexibility, and strength

Has fallen in the past

Has restricted activities because of falling concerns

Class location and schedule

Classes held at the Howes House, Up-Island Council on Aging

Tuesdays 9:30-11:30 am

April 4, 11, 18, 25

May 2, 16, 23, 30

To register:

Call Susan Merrill

Phone: 508-693-2896

Email: coaoutreach@westtisbury-ma.gov