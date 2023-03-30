Healthy Aging Martha’s Vineyard

A new program comes to Martha’s Vineyard
A Matter of Balance is an awardwinning evidence-based program designed to reduce fear of falling and improve activity levels in older adults. The program includes eight in-person, two-hour classes presented to a small group of eight to 12 participants, led by trained coaches. This program is sponsored by HAMV and the Falls Prevention Coalition, in partnership with the Councils on Aging across the Island.
What the program offers
- Learn to view falls as controllable
- Set goals for increasing activity
- Make changes to reduce fall risks at home
- Exercise to increase strength and balance
Who should attend?
Anyone who:
- Is concerned about falls
- Is interested in improving balance, flexibility, and strength
- Has fallen in the past
- Has restricted activities because of falling concerns
Class location and schedule
Classes held at the Howes House, Up-Island Council on Aging
Tuesdays 9:30-11:30 am
April 4, 11, 18, 25
May 2, 16, 23, 30
To register:
Call Susan Merrill
Phone: 508-693-2896
Email: coaoutreach@westtisbury-ma.gov