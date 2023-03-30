M.V. Center for Living update

M.V. Center For Living, the Island’s Dementia and Caregiver Support Network

Leslie Clapp, executive director

508-939-9440

lesliec@mvcenter4living.org

mvcenter4living.org

Save the Date: May 20, 10 am — Walk and Roll, a walk for dementia and caregiver support services at MVCL. Stay tuned for details!

Regular programs:

Daily: 9 am – 2 pm, Supportive Day Program

Friday: 10 – 11 am, Music and Memory Cafe Open House

Friday: 10 – 11:15 am, Dementia Caregiver Support Group

The Supportive Day Program (SDP)

SDP is a daily activity program for individuals who are at risk if left alone, or may experience memory challenges. Call to reserve a spot for exercise, arts, music, drama, and special presentations.Transportation available.

Music and Memory Cafe Open House

Join the Supportive Day free Music and Memory Cafe every Friday from 10 to 11 am with your loved one for live music and singing. Please wear your mask.

The Family Caregiver Support Program

This program advocates for caregivers, providing memory screenings, family meeting facilitation, ongoing Alzheimer’s and dementia education, and referrals to programs that can support your caregiving efforts. Our services at MVCL provide meaningful tools and tips for a better caregiving experience. We support any caregiver living on Martha’s Vineyard, or who is caring for someone living on Martha’s Vineyard.

Services

Individual sessions with a trained clinician to help caregivers navigate resources and manage care for their loved one and themselves. Services may include:

Caregiver counseling

Dementia coaching (Habilitation Therapy)

Dementia Caregiver Support Group

Caregiver counseling: We can help you navigate the system of public and private care for the best plan to meet your needs. Consultation can be provided in the home, at our office, or over the phone. We can meet with caregivers individually or as a family.

Dementia coaching, also called Habilitation Therapy, is a nonmedical, interpersonal approach to caring for someone with memory loss. A skilled dementia coach creates a plan with caregivers to simplify daily tasks to maintain independence and a sense of purpose.This approach helps the caregiver manage behaviors, reduces stress, and can help to facilitate a more rewarding caregiving experience.

Dementia Caregiver Support Group provides a confidential and supportive atmosphere for caregivers to come together to find encouragement, comfort, and advice from others who share similar experiences and concerns. Free of charge.

Join our team

Employment opportunities: MVCL seeks a special assistant in the Supportive Day Program, and a driver for the Shopping Shuttle. Please contact Leslie Clapp at lesliec@mvcenter4living.org for more information.

Volunteer: Help us deliver our services to our Island elders, and have fun doing it! If you are interested, please call Mary Holmes at 508-939-9440. Thank you!

Calling all entertainers! Brighten the days of island older adults with your talents. Call Mary at 508-939-9440 for the most appreciative audience!

Dementia Friends

Dementia Friends USA is part of a global movement that is changing the way people think, act, and talk about dementia. By providing a free, one-hour Dementia Friends Information Session for your staff, you are helping the community better serve our neighbors. This free, one-hour training can be added to a staff meeting or planned as a special event.

Contact Mary Holmes, Dementia Friends champion, at maryh@mvcenter4living.org or 508-939-9440 to arrange a free session today!