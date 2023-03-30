Noteworthy for 55+: April 2023

Easter Dinner

Enjoy a meal delivered to your door on Easter Sunday, April 9. If you are alone or will be unable to go out, call your local Council on Aging no later than Monday, April 3, to order your holiday meal.

Edgartown: 508-627-4368

Oak Bluffs: 508-693-4509

Tisbury: 508-696-4205

Up-Island: 508-693-2896

Sponsored by your local Councils on Aging and Martha’s Vineyard Center for Living. Your meal is prepared at Martha’s Vineyard Hospital.

MVRHS Luncheon

A delightful experience provided by the M.V. Regional High School Culinary Arts department. Great food and live music once a month during the school year. Reservations required: 508-939-9440; $15 per person.

Please join us Thursday, April 13, in the MVRHS Culinary Arts Dining Room. Music starts at 11; lunch will be served promptly at 11:30.

Menu: Arugula Salad with Parmesan, almonds, lemon, and extra-virgin olive oil; Meatloaf with caramelized onion ravioli, gravy, and roasted broccoli; and Vanilla Panna Cotta lemon pound cake and blueberries.

Community programs

Community Foundation Utility Support for All Ages: If you are struggling to pay your utilities during this difficult time, please reach out to Leslie at M.V. Center for Living, 508-939-9440, ext. 106, to apply for assistance.

Emergency Food Program: As a member of the Greater Boston Food Bank, M.V. Center for Living coordinates the delivery of nutritious food to local Councils on Aging and Serving Hands Pantry at the First Baptist Church in Vineyard Haven, for distribution to Islanders in need. For information, contact your local Council on Aging, or the Center for Living at 508-939-9440.

Shopping Shuttle: MVCL is partnering with the Tisbury and Oak Bluffs Councils on Aging and Island Elderly Housing to provide weekly transportation for older adults to shop and do errands. Outings are approximately 10 am to 1 pm. Call M.V. Center for Living at 508-939-9440 to register. Days and locations:

Wednesdays: Downtown Vineyard Haven

Thursdays: Edgartown Triangle / Stop & Shop

Fridays: Downtown Oak Bluffs / Food Pantry