No charges in alleged dog stabbing

Police are not seeking criminal charges against a man who is accused of stabbing an Australian Shepard in Tisbury on Wednesday.

In an initial report made to Tisbury Police Wednesday morning, MacAleer Schilcher said he was walking his dog, Fox, nearby the Department of Public Works in Tisbury at the time of the incident.

Schilcher told responding officers that his dog had been stabbed by an unknown male who had been accompanied by his own dog, a black pitbull.

On Wednesday, Schilcher told The Times that after the attack, Fox immediately underwent emergency surgery for the wounds sustained, which included a cut artery on his snout.

Schilcher said he was told by veterinarians at My Pets Vet, that Fox’s injuries were among the most unique wounds they’ve seen.

A fundraising campaign has since been created to help pay for the veterinary bills.

According to the owner of the pitbull, who’s name is being withheld by Tisbury Police, Schilcher’s dog attacked the pitbull first.

In his statement to police, the man accused of attacking Fox claims that the altercation started when his dog, a black pitbull, was bitten by Schilcher’s dog.

According to a press release issued by Tisbury Police Friday, the unnamed man stated that he was walking the pitbull on a leash when Schilcher’s dog, which was not on a leash, “attacked” the pitbull “by biting him on the head.”

The owner of the pitbull told police that he “tried to stop the attack and the Aussie then left, but quickly returned and started to attack the pitbull again,” the release states.

According to the release, the man then “armed himself with a knife to protect himself and the Pitbull from the Aussie, that was off-leash and was continuing to attack and bite the Pitbull.”

It was during this encounter that the unnamed man said “the Aussie lunged at [his[ hand that was holding the knife,” which led to the cut on its snout.

According to the owner of the pitbull, Schilcher then “picked up a large rock, raised it over his head, and threatened [him] with it.” The unnamed man then left the scene “to avoid the confrontation.”

The Tisbury Police release states that officers did identify bite marks on the pitbull’s head but the injuries did not seem serious enough to need immediate medical attention.

The department also noted that the owner of the pitbull has submitted a written statement about the incident, but as of Friday, Schilcher has not.

“Based on the information that we have, and with the recommendation of our local Assistant District Attorney, there are no criminal charges being sought at this time,” the release states. “We understand emotions associated with a type of call like this, especially based on the initial reports, but we must utilize all the information we have available to us at this time to make an objective decision.”