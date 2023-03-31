No charges in alleged dog stabbing

Police are not seeking criminal charges against a man who is accused of stabbing an Australian Shepard in Tisbury on Wednesday.
In an initial report made to Tisbury Police Wednesday morning, MacAleer Schilcher said he was walking his dog, Fox, nearby the Department of Public Works in Tisbury at the time of the incident.
Schilcher told responding officers that his dog had been stabbed by an unknown male who had been accompanied by his own dog, a black pitbull.
On Wednesday, Schilcher told The Times that after the attack, Fox immediately underwent emergency surgery for the wounds sustained, which included a cut artery on his snout.
Schilcher said he was told by veterinarians at My Pets Vet, that Fox’s injuries were among the most unique wounds they’ve seen.
A fundraising campaign has since been created to help pay for the veterinary bills.
According to the owner of the pitbull, who’s name is being withheld by Tisbury Police, Schilcher’s dog attacked the pitbull first.
In his statement to police, the man accused of attacking Fox claims that the altercation started when his dog, a black pitbull, was bitten by Schilcher’s dog.
According to a press release issued by Tisbury Police Friday, the unnamed man stated that he was walking the pitbull on a leash when Schilcher’s dog, which was not on a leash, “attacked” the pitbull “by biting him on the head.”
The owner of the pitbull told police that he “tried to stop the attack and the Aussie then left, but quickly returned and started to attack the pitbull again,” the release states.
According to the release, the man then “armed himself with a knife to protect himself and the Pitbull from the Aussie, that was off-leash and was continuing to attack and bite the Pitbull.”
It was during this encounter that the unnamed man said “the Aussie lunged at [his[ hand that was holding the knife,” which led to the cut on its snout.
According to the owner of the pitbull, Schilcher then “picked up a large rock, raised it over his head, and threatened [him] with it.” The unnamed man then left the scene “to avoid the confrontation.”
The Tisbury Police release states that officers did identify bite marks on the pitbull’s head but the injuries did not seem serious enough to need immediate medical attention.
The department also noted that the owner of the pitbull has submitted a written statement about the incident, but as of Friday, Schilcher has not.
“Based on the information that we have, and with the recommendation of our local Assistant District Attorney, there are no criminal charges being sought at this time,” the release states. “We understand emotions associated with a type of call like this, especially based on the initial reports, but we must utilize all the information we have available to us at this time to make an objective decision.”
leash your animals
Fox got off easy. The owner of the pit could have just let his dog go, and let the dogs work it out.
It might be a good idea to leash some people as well. I hope Mr. Schilcher will submit an account of what went down from his perspective.
Owners should be in control at all times.
Especially when walking around in public places.
There is a reason we have leash laws, which many dog owners feel does not apply to them. I am constantly having to deal with big dogs running up and jumping on me – and often get serious attitude from the owner, never an apology.
I agree – keep control of your dog; obey the laws of the town; be considerate to others and leash your dogs when walking in public! This sort of thing could be avoided.
Gee, if the dog were leashed, like we KNOW the dog was either required to be or by common sense would be safer and happier to be, none of this would have happened. Martha’s Vineyard maintains the most egregious violations of leashing I have seen almost anywhere. You would think they would be ok with anything happening to their dog, because, well, when a dog is unleashed, it might be “free” but it’s not going to be a safe dog under the control and protection of its owner.
Leash leash leash, it seems interesting that the owner who leashed his dog is the one who submitted a report? Also, to suggest that the owner of the pit should have just let his dog go and “let them work it out” is utterly irresponsible, reckless, and just plain stupid, but the reader who suggested that strategy knows that, and just wants to stir the pot.
I have canine phobia of the worst kind………… and i dont walk around with a knife worried about another dog attacking mine….. a lil overboard on the knife situation????? leash or unleashed, a bit unnerving knowing thats all it takes to start wielding a knife around……….. 🙁 what happened to other dog thats being abused…. does anyone care about that dog???????
We repeatedly come across unleashed dogs while we are walking in the woods. I have a walking stick that I cross in front of my legs to prevent aggressive dogs as a deterrent to their aggression and as well to fend off happy jumpers. I have been blessed having encountered less than a handful of aggressive dogs in the past 30 yrs. but I am always vigilant.
Now, most dogs are interested if you are part of their pack and will do the bark then sniff with the occasional looking back at the owner for any sign of what to do. With the encounter of dogs meeting on the hiking trails, it is always best to keep them on leashes as even the most docile dog at home can become aggressive under the right circumstances.
Neutering and spaying dogs also helps reduce their aggressive behavior as well as unwanted puppies.
Happy trails.