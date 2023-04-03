Ban will reduce nip litter

To the Editor:

We support the ban on nip bottle sales. We represent a volunteer group called MV Litter Free. In August 2022 through the Massachusetts Department of Transportation, we officially adopted the bike path that runs along West Tisbury Road, Edgartown from Cannonball Park to the State Forest. We volunteer to clean up this pathway eight to ten times per year. Nip bottles are the #2 most commonly collected item, second to cigarette butts. Even in the “off season,” nip bottles are everywhere! In February, we collected 28 bottles over a one-mile stretch.

Relying on volunteers to clean up this consumer litter habit is not sustainable to solve this trash problem. The Edgartown nip bottle ban will help to break the cycle and reduce single use plastic waste on Martha’s Vineyard. We all deserve to live on a litter free island.

We hope you will support the ban!

Sincerely,

Luke Oldershaw, age 12, and Michelle Oldershaw

MV Litter Free Co-Founders

Edgartown