Three vie for Oak Bluffs select board

Mark Leonard, Tom Hallahan, and Dion Alley are the three candidates vying for two open seats on the Oak Bluffs select board. Current select board members Ryan Ruley and Brian Packish are not seeking re-election for the five-member board.

The Times sent questions to each candidate to get their views on some of the issues the town is facing, and why they’d be the best choice for the job.

The annual town election will be held April 13, from 10 am to 7 pm at the Library Meeting Room at 56R School Street.

How long have you been a resident of Oak Bluffs?

Leonard: We have owned our home in Oak Bluffs since 2009, moving here full-time about seven years ago.

Hallahan: First moved to the Vineyard in 1980, then moved off. Moved back to the Vineyard permanently to raise my family in 1999.

Alley: I grew up in Oak Bluffs, attended OB elementary and MVRHS, my family has been here for over 100 years.

Occupation:

Leonard: Retired Army Colonel, Retired Business Consultant

Hallahan: Senior Director of Administration, Advancement, & Finance at Sheriff’s Meadow Foundation. Retired college professor in the health sciences, education, and public policy for 30+ years.

Alley: Vineyard Power Energy Transition Coordinator, RDASoft providing IT services to the Martha’s Vineyard Airport

Training or education (degrees, certificates, experience):

Leonard: My 24-plus years in the Army and time in the private sector provided many educational opportunities and experiences that I bring to being a Selectperson. I earned a Master of Business Administration and a Public Policy and Administration doctorate. The Army developed my leadership skills to shape teams, earn trust, and build consensus among diverse ideas, people, and groups. I bring experience planning large programs, budgets, and evaluating data and options while managing risk to make informed decisions.

Hallahan: ScD Boston University, MEd Harvard University, MA The Ohio State University, BS SUNY Geneseo; Core Certificate, Institute for Non-Profits – Tufts University

Alley: Bachelor’s Computer Science Franklin Pierce University, Master’s Business Management Lesley University, Future Leaders Program (Darden School of Business University of Virginia), Mergers and Acquisition (Wharton Business School University of Pennsylvania), Project Management (MIT). Executive working with Foreign Governments, Global Energy & Manufacturing companies.

Elected, appointed, or volunteered government positions previously or currently held:

Leonard: I have been on the Affordable Housing Committee for over four years in Oak Bluffs. I have chaired the Affordable Housing Committee for the last 2 ½ years, creating 76 housing units. I have worked on the Oak Bluffs Zoning Reform Subcommittee on land use issues. I serve as the Oak Bluffs representative on the Dukes County Regional Housing Authority Board of Directors.

Hallahan: Oak Bluffs School Advisory Committee, 2005-2007; Dukes County Commissioner, 2009-2014

Alley: Finance, Energy and Capital, High School Building Committees, Cape and Vineyard Electric Cooperative board member. Provide IT services to our seniors including Woodside, deliver meals and food, Red Stocking Fund

Favorite ice cream flavor:

Leonard: Chocolate Peanut Butter Cup

Hallahan: Coffee

Alley: Coffee

What are the reasons you have decided to run for a position on the Oak Bluffs select board?

Leonard: Over the last four years, I have learned how local government works by dealing with multiple boards, committees, town departments, and the select board. With two select board vacancies and some encouragement, I decided to present my common sense, thoughtful, inclusive leadership style to the town.

Hallahan: To give back to my community and help maintain its unique culture and diversity. Most importantly, to work on current comprehensive plans that address housing, wastewater, and clean water.

Alley: Family, friends, and community. The reason I am running is I believe I can help move the town forward during these uncertain times. We have many issues that must be discussed and decided as a town and island.

What is your favorite thing about the town of Oak Bluffs?

Leonard: Like many of us, we are drawn to Oak Bluffs by family ties, the beaches, and fishing. But my favorite thing about Oak Bluffs is the people. We have found incredible friends here and enjoy the sense of belonging in Oak Bluffs. I love checking our mail, getting groceries, and seeing familiar faces and friends.

Hallahan: Its diversity and heritage.

Alley: Its people!

In your opinion, what are the biggest issues Oak Bluffs is facing right now?

Leonard: The Town has some significant building and infrastructure challenges in the near future that we need to identify, prioritize, and create a responsible financial strategy. For example, the wastewater expansion, a new high school, harbor modernization, the police station, and housing, all with an eye towards the future, considering the impacts of climate change protecting our limited natural resources.

Hallahan: Management of its wastewater and clean water. Housing is an Island-wide problem that needs a regional approach and solution.

Alley: Wastewater, Water, Affordable Housing, Climate Change, High School, East Chop bluffs revetment, Harbor Jetties, Our Ponds, Farm, Lagoon and Sengekontacket, care of our town buildings, roads, schools, and services.

If elected, would you consider allocating a portion of room occupancy/ short term rental tax collections to affordable housing/ community housing initiatives?

Leonard: I have proposed to the Oak Bluffs Finance and Advisory Committee and the select board to set aside 10-15 percent of the Short-Term Rental Occupancy Tax to fund the Oak Bluffs Municipal Housing Trust. Using 2022 figures, this would invest $230,000 – $345,000 annually to create affordable and workforce housing. In the past two years, we have invested about $700,000 from the Oak Bluffs Trust on four housing projects generating 49 units. Housing efforts are delayed or impossible without dedicated funding into the housing trust.

Hallahan: As a select board member, I would work with my colleagues to ensure that 20% of this tax, at a minimum, be used to fund current affordable housing and community housing initiatives in Oak Bluffs. We don’t need to wait until the Housing Bank becomes law to do this (could be a long wait). Our housing crisis cannot wait either.

Alley: These funds have been used to support the Town of Oak Bluffs which in turn support all housing. The reason we have not earmarked is the ability to use the funds where the Town needs it most. The Town has invested over a million dollars to affordable housing, providing town land, rental assistance, support for the MVC, Community Services which also use these funds. The Town of Oak Bluffs has been one of the leaders on the island in providing and supporting affordable housing and yes, we need to do more. The Town also houses a significant amount of not for profits. Hospital, High School, MVC, Skating Rink, Community Services, Woodside to name a few. We provide all the services to these organizations with no payments in lieu of taxes to our town. The last thing I will point out is everything is connected, housing, water, wastewater, schools, town services, emergency services you can’t fund one without funding all.

Oak Bluffs is considered to be the most diverse town on the Island. If elected, how would you use your position on the select board to ensure inclusivity for all residents?

Leonard: Governor Healey just extended the use of hybrid meetings for an additional two years. I endorse a policy requiring all Oak Bluffs boards and committees to use the hybrid meeting format to promote resident involvement and awareness. Select board members should be accessible, listening to our friends and neighbors, and visible participants supporting our businesses, organizations, and interest groups.

Hallahan: The most effective way to ensure inclusivity is to reach out to residents from our diverse communities (African American, Brazilian American, Disabilities Community, LGBTQ+) and encourage and support them to run for committee and board seats. It is important that everyone have a seat at the table.

Alley: I believe we are [the most diverse town] and that is what makes us a great town to be part of. Diversity, like family, can be messy at times but it is the love of family and for Oak Bluffs that makes us strong. Diversity will be the mechanism that helps us and our children solve the issues I described above. It is this diversity that has helped me my entire life, Oak Bluffs has been a leader not just on the Island but globally. It is not the crowded beaches, Flying Horses or restaurants that people keep coming back. They keep coming back because they feel part of Oak Bluffs because of our diversity and that makes us unique!

Are you in support of moving up ‘last call’ at bars and restaurants to 12:30 am, with a 1 am closing time? Why or why not?

Leonard: Public Safety is always something we need to be concerned about. Today, I don’t support changing last call. In this instance, the Select Board did not discuss the policy change with the impacted businesses and didn’t fully realize the implications. It appears the affected businesses have addressed Chief Searle’s concerns through increased training and improved procedures. We should reevaluate the policy after this season with all parties and update it if necessary.

Hallahan: I do not have a personal opinion either way. However, I do view this as a public health and public safety issue. It would be important to have any decision-making process supported by data and outcomes. Whatever decision is made needs to be in collaboration with our neighbors in Edgartown. This is another opportunity for Towns to work together for the welfare of the entire Island.

Alley: I am not going to weigh in as I am not familiar with the details of this issue. What I will say is when we are looking to make a change we need to assemble all of the stakeholders to discuss the issue that is prompting it. The police department, residents, license holders working together to understand the issues and impacts both livability and financial. I know a lot of our business owners; they are hardworking people trying to take care of their families and livelihood. They are making very large investments in their businesses; the town is also making large investments in our infrastructure and services to support them. Since we all agree we are invested, we now need to figure out what is not working and fix it. We are all smart people and the solution that is best for Oak Bluffs is the one that I will support.