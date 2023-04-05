Court report: March 16 – 30, 2023

March 16

Mayron S. Nascimento, Worcester; 27, speeding, unlicensed operation of motor vehicle: to be dismissed immediately upon payment of $100 court costs.

Salatiel P. Dasilva, East Falmouth; 33, unlicensed operation of motor vehicle, speeding: to be dismissed immediately upon payment of $100 court costs.

Clayton C. Garcia, Edgartown; 23, unlicensed operation of motor vehicle, marked lanes violation: to be dismissed immediately upon payment of $100 court costs.

Ronilson M. Delima, Edgartown; 56, operating a motor vehicle with a suspended license, unlicensed operation of motor vehicle: to be dismissed immediately upon payment of $100 court costs.

March 30

Karen Sanchez, Vineyard Haven; 34, unlicensed operation of motor vehicle, negligent operation of motor vehicle: to be dismissed immediately upon payment of $500 court costs.

Maikon F. Desouza, Vineyard Haven; unlicensed operation of motor vehicle, marked lanes violation, no inspection/sticker: to be dismissed immediately upon payment of $100 court costs.

Valdenir A. Delima, Oak Bluffs; 44, marked lanes violation, unlicensed operation of motor vehicle, negligent operation of motor vehicle: continued to pretrial hearing.

Messias Alves, Vineyard Haven; 38, unlicensed operation of motor vehicle, negligent operation of motor vehicle, failing to yield at intersection: continued to pretrial hearing.

Marcos C. Neto, Vineyard Haven; 36, operating a motor vehicle with a suspended registration, uninsured motor vehicle: to be dismissed immediately upon payment of $100 court costs.

Gleice Dequeiroz, Edgartown; 34, unlicensed operation of motor vehicle, unregistered motor vehicle: to be dismissed immediately upon payment of $100 court costs.