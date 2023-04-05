Easter and Passover services

Martha’s Vineyard Hebrew Center

The Hebrew Center, at 130 Center St., Vineyard Haven, hosts its annual Community Passover Seder on Thursday, April 6, at 5:30 pm, remotely and in person. Rabbi Caryn Broitman leads the service, which also includes musical accompaniment. It’s a beautiful evening, with a shared sense of community, while practicing something sacred. Check the website to make a reservation, mvhc.us/passover-seder-2023.html.

First Baptist Church of Vineyard Haven

Friday, April 7, at 7 pm is a united Good Friday Service at the First Baptist Church, 43 Spring St. in Vineyard Haven. Beacon of Hope, First Baptist Church of Vineyard Haven, First Renewed Baptist, and Vineyard Assembly of God will combine. All are invited.

Sunday, April 9, at 6:30 am, we will be hosting the Easter Sunrise Service at Owen Park. All are welcome. At 10:30 am, Easter Sunday Worship Service at First Baptist Church of Vineyard Haven. All are welcome.

Beacon of Hope

Beginning on Palm Sunday, April 2, Beacon of Hope will begin worshiping every Sunday at the YMCA (111R Edgartown–Vineyard Haven Road, Vineyard Haven) at 10 am in the Teen Room, with entrance on the right side of the building.

Easter Sunday, April 9, at 10 am, Beacon of Hope will worship at Edgartown–Vineyard Haven Road, Vineyard Haven.

First Congregational Church of West Tisbury

Sunrise service on Easter morning, Sunday, April 9, at 1051 State Rd. and via livestream, 6 am. There will also be a family-friendly community service and egg hunt at the Agricultural Hall starting at 10 am. Visit fccowt.org.

St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church

Easter service on Sunday, April 9, at 34 N. Summer St. in Edgartown, 8 am. The Resurrection, with organ. Traditional Rite I Easter liturgy.

Chilmark Community Church

The church is at 9 Menemsha Crossroad, Chilmark, with the Rev. Dr. Charlotte Wright preaching. Easter Sunday, April 9, at 9 am, with musical guests Phil Dietterich, organ, and Violet Southwick, cello. Coffee and fellowship after the service.

Vineyard Assembly of God

In addition to participating in the Good Friday Joint Service, we will be having the following at our location, 1048 State Road, Vineyard Haven: April 9, 10:30 am, Resurrection Sunday Special Service with Children’s Easter Egg Hunt on the church grounds (weather permitting).

United Methodist Church of Martha’s Vineyard

The UMC of Martha’s Vineyard has worship every Sunday at 10 am, at 40 Trinity Park in the Campgrounds in Oak Bluffs. Following is the Easter-related schedule:

Good Friday Service, April 7 at 7 pm.

Easter Sunrise Service, April 9 at 6:30 am, at Inkwell Beach, Oak Bluffs.

Easter Sunday Worship, April 9 at 10 am, at 40 Trinity Park.

Good Shepherd Parish