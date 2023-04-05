Island authors win award

The Cleveland Foundation’s Anisfield-Wolf Book Awards has announced that Charlayne Hunter-Gault and Geraldine Brooks are both recipients of this prestigious award, which is given to writers who confront racism and explore diversity.

Hunter-Gault, who received the lifetime achievement award, has been a groundbreaking reporter in print, on television, and radio. A longtime seasonal Oak Bluffs resident, her most recent book is “My People: Five Decades of Writing About Black Lives.” The book is a fascinating collection of articles and essays that span the course of her career and illuminate the “Black experience through trials, tragedies, and triumphs of everyday lives.”

West Tisbury resident and Pulitzer prizewinning novelist Geraldine Brooks received the award for her latest novel, “Horse.” The best-selling novel is told in three different time periods that elegantly weave together a story about race, art, humanity, and horses.