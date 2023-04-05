Masters bring home the bronze

1 of 3

This past weekend, the Martha’s Vineyard Masters swim team competed in the 2023 New England Short Course Championships, a premier event held annually at Worcester Polytechnic University. According to Jonathan Chatinover of the Martha’s Vineyard squad, there were 466 total entrants at this year’s rendition. “The WPI meet is the biggest meet of the year for most of us,” he said.

But despite bringing only seven members, the Islanders remarkably finished third overall in the small team division, and 14th overall (out of 39 teams).

The Vineyard’s performance was a true team effort, with every single member medaling at least once, including two fantastic debuts and four new team records.

Workhorses Keith and Jonathan Chatinover led the way for the Vineyard, each swimming the maximum 13 events. Keith (18-24 men) won his age group outright, placing first in both the 1,000-yard freestyle and 200 breaststroke, and adding a second-place finish in the 200 backstroke en route to his high point trophy. His 181 points beat the second-place swimmer by 35 points.

Meanwhile, father Jonathan (60-64 men) won the 200-yard breaststroke, placed second in the 100 breast, and tacked on third-place finishes in the 1,000 free, 100 free, 50 breast, 200 individual medley, and 400 individual medley.

Next, team newcomers Josh Thompson and Greg Mason (50-54 men) both individually went off in the 50-yard freestyle, 50 breaststroke, and 100 individual medley, respectively. Thompson won all three of his individual events, setting team records in two of them, and Mason was right behind him with three top-five finishes.

Furthermore, the rookie duo teamed up with Greg Mone (45-49 men) and Noah Froh (25-29 men) for one of the weekend’s highlights, when they took second overall in the 800-yard freestyle relay, said Jonathan Chatinover.

Rounding out the pack were Leslie Craven (60-64 women), Mone, and Froh. Craven won the 1,000-yard freestyle, finished second in the 100 butterfly, and finally took third in both the 500 free and 200 individual medley. Meanwhile, Mone had three top-six finishes, including a second-place finish, and Froh had three top-six finishes as well, including new team records in the 50-yard butterfly and 200-yard freestyle.

Chatinover also made a special mention of Island friends Sue Jensen (60-64 women) and Rainy Goodale (50-54 women). Jensen, swimming for the Charles River Masters, won her age group outright, with six first-place finishes, three second-place finishes, and three third-place finishes. Goodale, swimming for the Garden State Penguins, had two individual first-place finishes, two second-place finishes, and also swam on two winning relay teams.

Chatinover extended an open invitation for Islanders to join the Masters swim team. Anyone 18 years or older is eligible to participate. “The MV masters team is a disparate group of people interested in swimming … some do it for the fitness, others for the camaraderie, others for the competition, and some for all three.”