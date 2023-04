Head over to the West Tisbury library on Saturday, April 8, from 3:30 to 4:30 pm. Enjoy a piano concert presented by Judith Merion. It features Bach’s “Goldberg Variations” and Brahms’ “Variations on a Theme by Handel,” op. 24. Merion says, “Sharing the music that I love is a great joy for me, as I hope it will be for you” — which is a heartfelt reason to attend. The library is located at 1042 State Road. For any questions, email wt_mail@clamsnet.org or call 508-693-3366.