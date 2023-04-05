Tisbury: Memorial Road Race, Tech Time, book donations, sign language, and library classes

Heard on Main Street: Borrow money from pessimists — they don’t expect it back.

The cheery yellow blossoms on the forsythia brightening my table assure me it is really spring. And my neighbor’s happy daffodils enforce the idea. And the sun is starting to feel warm when you get outside.

Even in America there is a shortage of nurses, and especially here. Hospice of Martha’s Vineyard is looking for year-round rentals for nurses from off-Island. If you know of one, pass the word to directors Cathy Wozniak or Sheri Lamoreaux, at 508-693-0189, or email to cwozniak@hospiceofmv.org and slamoreaux@hospiceofmv.org.

You can now sign up for the next month’s Memorial Road Race and One-Mile Fun Run for kids and families. The 5K Run/Walk starts at 10 am, and the Fun Run starts at 9:30 am on Sunday, May 28. Virtual runners can run on their own, anywhere. Online advance registration is $30, in-person registration is $35, and Fun Run registration is $15. Registration includes a race T shirt (first come, first served at check-in). Bib pickup and in-person registration will be May 27, 4 to 6 pm, and May 28, 8 to 9 am, in the lobby of Summercamp Hotel. Proceeds enable Hospice & Palliative Care of Martha’s Vineyard (HPCMV) to provide expert-level care for patients and families. bit.ly/23MemorialRace is the link.

Sometimes my computer is impossible. Did you know the Edgartown library is sponsoring Tech Time at the Anchors on Wednesdays in April, from 11 to 12? Or just stop by the library and ask for help. They are scheduling summer art exhibits now, too.

The Oak Bluffs library has Tech Time from 10 am to 2 pm on Saturdays, April 15 and 22. They will welcome used book donations from 10 to 2 on Saturday, April 15, but want books less than five years old. Not sure why, because the best books I ever got from their book sales were older ones. Once there was a box full of delightful books by one author that ended up being enjoyed by everyone in our quilting group.

Learn about American Sign Language at Oak Bluffs library at 10:30 am next Thursday, April 13. They are also offering an “Online Safety Course” on Saturday, April 15, from 10 am to 11; register with bburbridge@clamsnet.com for ideas on how to prevent identity theft. Want to make a difference in climate change? “How to Ditch Plastics and Reduce Waste” is on Thursday, April 20, at 5:30 pm, or “Learn to Compost” on Friday, April 21, from 10:30 am to noon.

I went to high school at a girls’ boarding school in Washington, D.C. One of the girls had grown up in a Southern school for the deaf, so she taught many of us to sign ASL. We thought it was fun to sign rather than pass a note in study hall, until the teachers caught on. But it was a fascinating experience.

After my British cousins left here, they went to D.C. because the gorgeous cherry blossoms were in full bloom. That brought back some wonderful memories for me. They even sent me a photo in the midst of the beautiful pink blooms. My husband and I lived in the area for about 20 years. A short road that ran up to the front of our apartment building was bordered with cherry trees. For a week or two we enjoyed them from our kitchen table. They blossomed about the same time as numbers of early azaleas were in their full glory, so you really knew it was spring.

A big bunch of birthday balloon wishes go out today to Janet Holladay.

Heard on Main Street: A clear conscience is usually the sign of a bad memory.

