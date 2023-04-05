World Peace Game comes to the Island

For the first time, Island children will have the opportunity to participate in an international, once-in-a-lifetime summer camp offered by Vineyard Montessori School and the Boys & Girls Club.

The World Peace Game is an immersive self-discovery and learning experience in the form of geopolitical simulation. Four countries are pitted against one another as players take on the roles of prime ministers, cabinet members, arms dealers, etc. Students face oil spills, food shortages, political and economic tensions, all while on the brink of armed conflict. The game is won when students have solved all 50-plus interlocking crises.

This international game allows children to connect with their inherent wisdom, creativity, and passion, while building upon the skills of: leadership, negotiations, critical thinking, resiliency, inclusivity, and conflict resolution.

“We are so excited to partner with the Boys & Girls Club to offer this incredible experience to kids on M.V.,” said Debbie Jernegan, head of school at Vineyard Montessori. “The board itself is a custom-made, multilevel, interactive piece — an excitement of its own — and will be set up inside the gymnasium at the Boys & Girls Club. Kids around the world have been playing this game for over a decade now, and we’re delighted to bring it to Island kids for the first time.”

For additional details or to register a rising fifth to seventh grade student for the weeklong camp, visit vineyardmontessori.com/summer or email admin@vineyardmontessori.com.