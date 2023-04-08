Car towed in Tisbury vehicle accident

1 of 6

Developing

A two-car accident in Tisbury led to one of the vehicles being towed on Saturday afternoon.

The incident is still under investigation.

The accident, involving a white GMC Terrain and a silver Nissan pickup truck, occurred where Camp Street meets State Road. According to a Tisbury police officer at the scene, one of the vehicles failed to stop, which led to the collision. The GMC experienced frontal damage and had to be towed by JWL Transport, which arrived a little after 4 pm.

Nobody was hurt in the accident.

Tisbury police officers were on the scene to handle the situation and manage traffic. Vehicle traffic on State Road slowed down and cars coming down Camp Street had to go through the Martha’s Vineyard Bank parking lot until the scene was cleared.

The front steps of 31 State Road seems to have been damaged during the accident, but this is still under investigation.