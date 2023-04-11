Edgartown voters approve new fire station

Edgartown voters slogged through a nearly 100-item warrant Tuesday night, approving funding for a new fire station and several other capital costs.

The $21 million fire station rebuild passed after a brief discussion with a 189 to 7 vote.

The existing station dates back to the 1960s and fire chief Alexander Schaeffer pushed voters to approve the funding on town meeting floor, saying the department has outgrown the current facility. Asked if there was consideration for retrofitting the building, Schaeffer said they considered it, but found rebuilding was the better option. “There’s no way to cover all of the problems that we have by retrofitting or renovation,” the chief said.

Voters will have to approve the funding request at the ballot box on Thursday.

Edgartown town meeting voters also approved nearly a million dollars in funding for a new outdoor learning space and playground at the Edgartown School. It passed unanimously after some discussion.

Edgartown kindergarten teacher, Debbie Grant, pushed for the article’s passage saying the current playground doesn’t accommodate their needs, and the current facility leads to kids tracking mud throughout the school.

“I’m speaking for the kids and the custodians trying to keep up with the mud,” Grant said. “They need the air, they need to be able to move, they need to be able to climb. This is essential.”

Voters also passed a ban on the sale of nips, despite some opposition.