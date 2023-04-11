Michael Edward Goode passed away suddenly at home peacefully in his sleep.



Michael was born on Nov. 5, 1962, in Boston. He grew up in Dorchester/Roxbury section of Boston. After high school, he joined the military, proudly serving in the U.S. Air Force. He married and started a family, then moved to Charlotte, N.C. The family would occasionally return to Boston for family gatherings, and vacation on Martha’s Vineyard in Oak Bluffs.

He loved music, the beach, and BBQ cookouts with his family, and he was passionate about his New England Patriots.

He leaves behind his wife of 37 years, Susan (Pomales) Goode; his five children, Maria Goode, Matthew Goode, Stacy (Goode) Leana, Sean Goode, and Michelle (Goode) Hennessey, and their spouses; along with his 10 grandchildren. He leaves his mother, Dr. Dolores (Alleyne) Goode; his father, Matthew E. Goode (deceased, former member of the Polar Bears, who met at Inkwell Beach); his sister, Andrea Goode.

A memorial service is planned in Boston for a future date.