Lucas Souza Nunes

Livia Nunes and Augusto Nunes of Edgartown announce the birth of a son, Lucas Souza Nunes on April 7, 2023, at Martha’s Vineyard Hospital.

Giovanni Guido

Madeline Conover and Francis Guido of West Tisbury announce the birth of a son, Giovanni Guido, on March 30, 2023, at Martha’s Vineyard Hospital. Giovanni weighed 8 pounds, 8 ounces.