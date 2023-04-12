Cribbage Club results

Twenty-three Vineyard Cribbage Club members met on Wednesday at the American Legion Hall in Edgartown to play our favorite game. These are the people who placed.

First, Collin Evanson with a 13/6 +125 card (Another grand slam!)

Second, Bo Picard with a 12/5 +124 card

Third, Mary Alice Russell with a 9/4 +66 card

Fourth, Dick Kelly with a 9/4 +32 card

Fifth, Roy Scheffer with a 9/4 +19 card

Sixth, David Pothier with an 8/4 +69 card

Eight people got skunked (a game won by more than 31 points). There were six 24-point hands: Collin Evanson, Danny BenDavid, Suzanne Cioffi, Dick Kelly, Roy Scheffer, and Bo Picard!

If you would like to check us out, come on over to the American Legion Hall in Edgartown on any Wednesday evening. We have food to share at 5:30 pm, and we start playing at 6 pm sharp.