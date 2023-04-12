Oak Bluffs man sent to state prison

Felix Reagan, 26, of Oak Bluffs was sentenced to serve at least six years in a maximum security facility in Lancaster after pleading guilty to 15 charges including indecent assault and battery on someone 14 years and older.

Reagan was arraigned in July 2021 on 46 charges following indictments from a Dukes County grand jury.

Judge Mark Gildea sentenced Reagan on March 13, when he was sent to Souza-Baranowski Correctional Center.

Reagan pleaded guilty to three counts of indecent assault and battery on a person 14 years or older, two counts of photographing an unsuspecting nude person, disseminating photographs of sexual or intimate parts without consent, two counts of assault on a family or household member, two counts of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon and causing serious bodily harm, assault with a dangerous weapon, breaking and entering a building during nighttime for a felony, two counts of violating an abuse prevention order, and intimidating a witness, juror, police, or court official.

Upon release, Reagan will have to submit to a number of special conditions, like having no contact with victims, no use of illegal drugs or alcohol, submitting to evaluation and treatment for a substance use disorder and for mental health conditions; he will need to complete special programs like sex offender treatment, and register as a sex offender with GPS monitoring.

The remaining charges, including rape and additional counts of charges Reagan pleaded guilty to, did not go forward.