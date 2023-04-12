Oak Bluffs: Poetry Month, family programs, Featherstone, beach cleanup, and choral concert

“Spring has sprung, the grass has riz’ … I wonder where the flowers is?” –Gary, Edgartown

Since April is National Poetry Month, I thought I would share this rhyme that was handed down to Gary from his father, and he was nice enough to share it with me when I ran into him delivering Meals on Wheels in Edgartown. They do talk kind of funny over there in Edgartown. (just kidding, Gary — thanks for the quote!)

Just in time for Poetry Month, a book of poems illustrated by Oak Bluffs resident Kate Feiffer was published on April 1. “The Lamb Cycle: What the Great English Poets Would Have Written About Mary and Her Lamb” is a twist on the favorite nursery rhyme, offering different takes on the meaning of Mary’s lamb. Kate will be signing this fun and clever book on the front porch of Edgartown Books on April 16, from 2 to 4 pm.

There are lots of other poetry events throughout the month. Richard Michelson, Oak Bluffs summer resident and prolific writer of children’s books and poetry, will Zoom into Pathways on April 25 to read from and discuss “Sleeping as Fast as I Can.” Students from Island schools will showcase their poetry on April 26 at the Vineyard Playhouse, from 4 to 6 pm.

The daffodils are showing themselves, and lots of budding everywhere tells me that we’re on the right path. I was in Falmouth on Sunday, and was amazed to see the osprey nest on the light pole in the parking lot for Walmart, complete with mom feeding two babies. Must be city osprey, not bothered by the lights and noise there at all! Maybe they vacation on the Vineyard?

School vacation is next week, April 17 – 21. There are activities throughout the week at the library for all ages, including craft making, “Walk With Us,” Storytimes for different ages, “Game Night at the Barn,” and the Lego Club. See its website for activities and times, or stop in and explore.

The Family Center is offering lots of programs for the little ones, including a new playgroup, “Little Explorers,” for ages infant to 2 on Tuesday mornings at 10:30 am. Outdoor programs have resumed, like “Move and Learn,” “Gardening with IGI,” and “Out and About,” exploring Sheriff’s Meadow properties and trails. There will also be an “Expectant Parent Retreat” on the weekend of April 14–16. Check out the April calendar on its Facebook page, or email mvfamilycenter@gmail.com.

Earth Day Beach Cleanup is Saturday, April 22. From 10 am to noon, pick your favorite beach and show up with your own bags and gloves, or see the Vineyard Conservation Society volunteers who will be there with supplies. Then join the Afterparty and Earth Day Festival at the M.V. Museum from 12 to 4, pm, which will include free lunch from 12 to 2, plus fun activities and presentations throughout the museum.

Featherstone is offering April classes and workshops in various art mediums. Wednesday, April 19, you can take a class with Ivry Russillo on personalized stamped ring creating — learn hands-on about soldering, hand sawing, stamping, and polishing. Walk away with a beautiful ring! “Painting the Landscape with Watercolor” will be outside at Featherstone with Lynn Hoeft on Wednesdays, starting April 26. There are ongoing workshops on pottery and ceramics; check out its website to find your class. Its next gallery show will be my favorite, “The Art of Flowers.”

Mark your calendars for the Island Community Chorus spring concert on Saturday, April 29, at 7:30 pm, and Sunday, April 30, at 3 pm. This fabulous concert by this dedicated group of musicians will be at the Old Whaling Church; don’t miss it.

I will be away next week, visiting friends and family in Savannah, Ga., and Hilton Head, S.C. These are two places I have not been before; I am looking forward to exploring. I will behave as a tourist, and I will report back the following week.

April says happy birthday to Skyla Blue Zacharski on the 14th, Jenny Seward on the 16th, and Megan Briere on the 18th. Mark Baird celebrates on the 19th. On the 20th, we send balloons to Matt Leonard. Happy birthday to Heidi Ganser (a.k.a. Cam’s mom) on April 22! Judy Murray has her day on the 24th; Vanessa Vento will celebrate on the 26th. And mark the date to wish Sam Oslyn a happy birthday on April 27.

Send me your news!

If you have any Oak Bluffs Town Column suggestions, email Joanne Lambert, joannelamber@gmail.com.