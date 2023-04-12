Poet’s Corner: “Mom, I knew you’d never leave me”

Mom, I knew you’d never leave me

By Nancy Slonim Aronie

Sometimes when I look at my strawberry blonde cat, Bo

I am convinced that she’s my mother.

She curls into my body

When I’m on the couch

My hiatal hernia rearing its acidic head

Mom, I say

You always knew

When I didn’t feel good

You’d fluff my pillow

so my head could sink into softness

Change the sheets so they

Smelled like the fresh air

where they had just been dried

You bought me Archie and Veronica comic books

Took my temperature

Shook the thermometer like a real nurse

Bo doesn’t do anything with my sheets

Doesnt feel my forehead

Doesnt pull down the dark green shades

So my eyes can rest

But when she curls

Into me and purrs

I know for sure

It’s you

It’s the strawberry blonde hair

that gives it away

Nancy Slonim Aronie is an author, facilitator of the Chilmark Writing Workshops, and a columnist for the M.V. Times. Her most recent book, “Memoir as Medicine: The Healing Power of Writing Your Messy, Imperfect, Unruly (but Gorgeously Yours) Life Story,” was published in March 2022.

