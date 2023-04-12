Poet’s Corner: “Mom, I knew you’d never leave me”

Mom, I knew you’d never leave me
By Nancy Slonim Aronie
Sometimes when I look at my strawberry blonde cat, Bo
I am convinced that she’s my mother.
She curls into my body
When I’m on the couch
My hiatal hernia rearing its acidic head
Mom, I say
You always knew
When I didn’t feel good
You’d fluff my pillow
so my head could sink into softness
Change the sheets so they
Smelled like the fresh air
where they had just been dried
You bought me Archie and Veronica comic books
Took my temperature
Shook the thermometer like a real nurse
Bo doesn’t do anything with my sheets
Doesnt feel my forehead
Doesnt pull down the dark green shades
So my eyes can rest
But when she curls
Into me and purrs
I know for sure
It’s you
It’s the strawberry blonde hair
that gives it away
Nancy Slonim Aronie is an author, facilitator of the Chilmark Writing Workshops, and a columnist for the M.V. Times. Her most recent book, “Memoir as Medicine: The Healing Power of Writing Your Messy, Imperfect, Unruly (but Gorgeously Yours) Life Story,” was published in March 2022.
Poets with a connection to Martha’s Vineyard are encouraged to submit poems to Poet’s Corner curator Laura Roosevelt at ldroosevelt@gmail.com.