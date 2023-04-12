Tisbury: Louisa Gould Gallery, food expiration dates, SSA contest, and Tisbury candidates

Heard on Main Street: Finally my winter fat is gone; now I have spring rolls.

The Louisa Gould Gallery is presenting a new show called “Blooms” as part of its 20th-year celebration. Enjoy fresh flowers of all kinds you can imagine, in an array of colors and styles, by 11 gallery artists. And congratulations to the Louisa Gould Gallery on 20 years of offering beautiful art to all of us.

Did you know that the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) Food Safety and Inspection Service says that checking the “expiration” dates of the foods we buy may be a waste of time. The dates on food labels are not when the food expires and do not relate to food safety. There is no regulation of “sell by” or “best if used by” or other dates, except in the case of infant formula. They simply do not relate to food safety. More important to your health is the way you handle food — smart safety practices such as refrigerating properly: Put that food from the market in the fridge within two hours.

The USDA says 30 percent of food is wasted in the U.S. because we, or the markets, throw it away. “Sell by” is what stores use for their own inventory. They often give that food to food banks, knowing it is still safe to eat. These dates only cause confusion to the rest of us. “Use by” or “freeze by” are recommendations from the factory for using the product at its peak quality. These terms are all unregulated, and vary greatly.

This fascinated me, because I was shocked by the many foods tossed by my daughter when she cleaned out my old refrigerator several months ago. The new fridge was nearly empty. She even tossed food from the freezer that I knew was fine. So I am sending her all this information as well. Do not believe everything you read on a package of food!

Starting today, the Steamship Authority is accepting entries for the annual art contest for students in grades K‐12 living on Cape Cod, Martha’s Vineyard, and Nantucket, as well as Fairhaven and New Bedford. Thirteen winners will be selected and receive gift cards for SSA travel. All will be entered into a drawing for a $150 Visa gift card. The winners will be featured in a 2024 SSA calendar, on the website, and some ferries.

Entry forms are on the website. Students can submit entries by mail or at SSA Terminals no later than May 19. All entries can be sent to Marketing Dept., 509 Falmouth Road, Suite 1C, Mashpee, MA 02649. Winners will be announced on the SSA website in late June.

If you are going to vote, you need to know who to choose. The League of Women Voters will hold Tisbury Candidates Night next Thursday, April 20, at 7 pm at the Tisbury Senior Center. You can go to meet the people who want to run your town. The meeting will be filmed and available for viewing on MVTV On-Demand, from shortly after until Election Day.

Don’t forget the Tisbury Town Meeting is April 25. And the last day to register to vote is Friday, April 28. Election day is May 9, with no absentee ballots.

Even in America there is a shortage of nurses, and more especially here. Hospice of Martha’s Vineyard is looking for year-round rentals for nurses from off-Island. If you know of any rental, call directors Cathy Wozniak or Sheri Lamoreaux at 508-693-0189, or email cwozniak@hospiceofmv.org or slamoreaux@hospiceofmv.org.

I am always pleased when someone says they read my column. One called asking how to get easier access to renew a driver’s license at the RMV. Seniors can call 857-368-8005. The RMV rep will tell you what to bring for a simple renewal, or to get the new ID version. He or she will also make an appointment for you with the office on Martha’s Vineyard.

