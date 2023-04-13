Air quality alert issued for Vineyard

The state environmental department has issued an air-quality alert today for much of Southeastern Massachusetts, including Martha’s Vineyard.

A release from the Massachusetts Department of Environmental Protection says there’s an expected increase in ozone levels on Thursday, April 13.

The air quality alert is in effect from 11 am until 11 pm for Barnstable, Dukes, Nantucket, Bristol, Plymouth and Norfolk counties.

The release states that air in these areas is expected to be unhealthy for sensitive groups, including people with heart or lung diseases.

MassDEP is advising people in sensitive groups to reduce prolonged or heavy outdoor exertion, take more breaks, and do less intense activities. Watch for symptoms such as coughing or shortness of breath.

MassDEP has also declared an advisory for open burning today across the state. They’ve notified local fire departments that open burning permits are not to be issued today because of the expected elevated levels of air pollution. Any open burning today would cause and contribute to a condition of air pollution and likely result in further elevating ozone concentrations, the statement reads.