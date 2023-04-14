Occupant injured in Edgartown residential fire

Shortly after 8 pm Thursday evening, Edgartown Fire Department responded to reports of a structure fire at 59 Pennywise Path.

The fire appeared to have started outside the back of the home, entering through the eaves and damaging the roof structure, EFD Chief Alex Schaeffer told The Times Thursday evening.

A sole occupant of the building was subsequently transported to Martha’s Vineyard Hospital to be treated for smoke inhalation sustained from attempting to put out the fire.

Because the immediate area does not have access to fire hydrants, West Tisbury Fire provided water supply to help EFD and Oak Bluffs Fire extinguish the flames.

“Crews from EFD and OBFD worked seamlessly together to extinguish the fire within a concealed attic space,” Shaeffer said Thursday.

In the meantime, Tisbury Fire Chief Greg Leland stepped in to cover as chief officer for Oak Bluffs and Edgartown as the two towns were tied up during operations on Pennywise, Shaeffer said.

The fire is currently under investigation. No other details are available at this time.