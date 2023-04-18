Chilmark debating restaurant alcohol sales at town meeting

Chilmark voters will be taking up a $13.5 million budget and a 27-article warrant at the annual town meeting on April 24.

Residents will also be considering a change to the town’s alcohol regulations, that, if approved, would allow for the sale of alcohol at restaurants.

Chilmark is the last remaining “dry town” on Martha’s Vineyard.

Submitted as a citizen’s petition, the warrant article proposes a limit of four annual or seasonal alcohol licenses “for the sale of all liquors to be drunk on the premises of restaurants with seating capacities of not less than 30 persons.” Alcoholic beverages would only be allowed alongside meals.

A vote in favor of the proposal would authorize the town’s select board to petition the state legislature for ratification before becoming law.

However, since submitting the petition, some proponents of the article have opted not to pursue the change, at least this year.

Jenna Petersiel, owner of Chilmark Tavern, and one of the initiators of the proposal, told The Times a group in favor of introducing alcohol to the town’s eateries are now looking to table the item for a future date, partly out of respect for residents who are already strongly opposed.

Petersiel said some are concerned that Chilmark “isn’t ready” for the change, as the town is undergoing a number of other changes and projects.

Still, voters will take the proposal up at town meeting, as it remains on the town meeting warrant. Articles can’t be withdrawn once the warrant has been approved, except on town meeting floor.

Chilmark voters will also be taking up proposed amendments to the town’s zoning bylaws concerning swimming pools and tennis courts.

The change involves, among other minor amendments, “line of sight observations” regulations, which would prohibit the placement of swimming pools from interfering with abutters’ views. The article, if approved, would also require homeowners to demonstrate compliance with the International Swimming Pool and Spa Code.

Voters will also be asked to allocate $25,000 for the installation of an electric vehicle charger at the Chilmark School, $70,000 to the replacement of telephone systems at town buildings, and $315,000 for a replacement fire engine.

Chilmark residents will vote on whether to authorize the town’s select board to issue a request for proposals for the lease of a small land parcel adjacent to the elementary school, to be used for the construction of a two-classroom building for preschoolers and toddlers.

Residents will vote on whether to approve $67,349 for the town’s share of Dukes County Social Services. That includes $10,795 for the CORE program, $12,707 for Healthy Aging Martha’s Vineyard, $5,155 for the county’s substance use disorder (SUD) prevention programs, and $6,320 to fund the homelessness initiative.

Other regional warrant articles include $15,000 relating to Harbor Homes of Martha’s Vineyard, and $25,000 for the planned Island Autism Group development.

Residents will also be voting on whether to allocate $85,000 for preliminary costs of improved water flushing and navigation at Chocker’s Creek and Hariph’s Creek in Nashaquitsa Pond, as well as $20,000 for annual maintenance dredging by Menemsha Harbor.

Chilmark’s annual town meeting will take place at 7 pm on April 24 at the Chilmark Community Center.

At the subsequent annual town election on April 26, voters will also be asked to weigh in on two Proposition 2½ debt exclusions.

Those ballot questions include the allocation of $2,251,047 to upgrade the Chilmark School’s HVAC system, Chilmark’s share of $2 million to fund a feasibility study for the Martha’s Vineyard Regional High School building project, and approval for $297,988 additional assessments in real estate and personal property taxes to cover operational costs of the Up Island Regional Schools.

The annual town election will be held from 12 pm to 8 pm April 26 at the Chilmark Community Center at 520 South Road.