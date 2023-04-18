Eileen Carolyn White of Oak Bluffs passed away at the Martha’s Vineyard Hospital on March 26, 2023, surrounded by her family. She was 93.

Eileen was born on Nov. 10, 1929, in Oak Bluffs. She was the daughter of Albert E. Sylvia Jr. and Celia (Swartz) Sylvia. She attended the Oak Bluffs School.

At the age of 25, Eileen began her employment at the Martha’s Vineyard National Bank as a bookkeeper. Over the years at the bank, her position changed to customer service representative, telephone operator, and receptionist/secretary. She also served as treasurer of the Martha’s Vineyard Service Unit of the Salvation Army. After 35 years with the bank, Eileen retired; but not for long, as she took a summer position at the Oak Bluffs Police Department as an office clerk.

Over the years, Eileen enjoyed traveling with her husband, George. They would travel to Dania Beach, Fla., Alabama, Hawaii, and the Panama Canal Zone to visit family. She also enjoyed cooking her favorite Portuguese dishes for her family. Eileen loved knitting, sewing, crocheting, gardening, and ceramics. She was also on a bowling team for a few years that produced a couple of trophies.

Eileen was a naturally quick-witted and funny person who could bring a smile to anyone’s face. She will be deeply missed by her family and friends.

Eileen was predeceased by her parents, Albert E. Sylvia Jr. and Celia (Swartz) Sylvia; her siblings, Dorothy Riley, Alberta (“Betty”) Rose, Albert Sylvia III, and Robert Sylvia; her husband of 40 years, George E. White; and by her stepsons, Robert White and James White. She is survived by her children, Michael F. Lima and his wife Amy, Sylvia A. Cappelli and her husband Anthony, and Lisa L. Healy and her husband Jonathan; her stepdaughters, Georgianna White and Wendy Stone; her grandchildren, Melissa Moore Paiva and her partner Chad, Emelia Punches and her husband Nate, Amber Cappelli and her partner Will, Molly Healy, and Keith Healy; and by her great-grandchildren, Alexis, Kohlby, and Skye.

Thank you to Dr. Lamb, Dr. Lederman, and Dr. Michotek, and to Hospice of Martha’s Vineyard, for her medical care, and a special thank you to Emily Cimeno for her support to Eileen’s family and the wonderful care she gave Eileen the last three years.

Donations can be made to Hospice of Martha’s Vineyard, 79 Beach Road, Vineyard Haven MA 02568, or to Elder Services of Cape Cod (Meals on Wheels), 68 Route 134, South Dennis, MA 02660.