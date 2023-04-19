Cribbage Club results

17 members of the Vineyard Cribbage Club met on Wednesday at the American Legion Hall in Edgartown to play our favorite game of cribbage. The results are as follows.

First, Suzanne Cioffi with a 11/5 +110 card

Second, Byram Devine with a 10/5 +43 card

Third place, Albion Alley with a 10/5 +27 card

Fourth place, Bill Russell with a 8/4 +24 card

There were a total of six skunks (a game won by more than 31 points). There were five 24-point hands, by Albion Alley, Neale Bassett, Dennis VonMehren, Ron Ferreira, and Robert Hakenson.

If you would like to check us out, come and join us on any Wednesday evening at the American Legion Hall. We have food to share at 5:30 pm, and we start playing at 6 sharp.