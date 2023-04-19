Edgartown: School vacation week, plant hanger workshop, yoga classes, and beach cleanup

Spring has suddenly sprung all over the place, hasn’t it? So many flowers and trees in bloom. And amazing temperatures this week, although I suspect we’ll still see some chilly temperatures here and there. But it sure would be nice to have an actual spring, something we don’t usually get too much of here. Either way, I’m rejoicing in each beautiful day we have.

Happy birthday wishes go out this week to my lovely sister-in-law Meg Archer, who celebrated on April 16, Lindsay Welch, also on April 16, Jamie Craig on April 19, and Laura Knight on April 20.

It’s school vacation week. Don’t be surprised to see kids out and about, especially with the Dairy Queen opening on April 20. It’s always a big day when the DQ opens for the season.

Celebrate Earth Day by volunteering at Felix Neck Wildlife Sanctuary on April 22 from 9 am to noon. They will have various projects happening all morning, and then you can head to the M.V. Museum for an Earth Day Celebration.

Want to travel back in time? Register for the Edgartown library’s “Macramé Plant Hanger Workshop” on April 20, from 10:30 am to noon. They will approach the 13th century art of macramé with a minimalist and modern approach. With a few simple knots, you will leave not only with a beautifully handcrafted plant hanger, but also a potted spider plant that will add a chic touch to any room. All crafting abilities welcome.Go to bit.ly/ELMacrameHanger to register.

The Edgartown School will be holding parent-teacher conferences on April 25, 26, and 27, with noon dismissal for the whole school on those days. There will be an additional day for parent-teacher conferences, for middle school only, on Monday, May 1.

Edgartown library continues to offer Vinyasa yoga classes on Saturday mornings at 9 am. And now, along with their Saturday morning yoga offering, the library also has Restorative Reset with Jelisa Difo on Wednesdays at 5:30 pm. All are invited to this class that explores yin yoga poses to help with deep sleep and relaxation. No registration is required for either yoga program. Please bring your own mat if you have one.

Celebrate Earth Day by helping clean up Island beaches on April 22, 10 am to noon. The Vineyard Conservation Society is organizing the 31st annual Beach Cleanup. Just head out to your favorite beach, and volunteers will be there with bags and gloves for collecting (or BYOB!). Join your VCS friends at one of these beaches: Aquinnah at Lobsterville, Philbin, and Tribal beaches, Chilmark at Lucy Vincent, Menemsha at Squibnocket, Edgartown at Felix Neck, Fuller Street, Lighthouse Beach, Norton Point, South Beach (Left and Right Fork), State Beach (Bend in the Road), and Wasque Point, Oak Bluffs at Eastville Point, Jetty Beach, North Bluff (Pier) Beach, Shellfish Hatchery, State Beach (Little Bridge), and Town Beach (SSA to Pay Beach and Inkwell), Tisbury at Lagoon Pond Landing, Lake Street Landing, Owen Little Way, Owen Park, and Tashmoo Opening, V.H. Harbor (waterfront from SSA all the way to Shell Station), and West Tisbury at Cedar Tree Neck, Lambert’s Cove, and Long Point. Have fun, enjoy walking the beach, and leave it better than you found it. Sounds like a win-win to me.

It’s a very short news week. Congratulations to all who won seats in town elections, and to the fire department and Edgartown School for winning support for their articles as well. I hope everyone has a great vacation week, whether here or traveling. Share your news with me anytime at ggardnermv@gmail.com.

