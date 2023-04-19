Jazz at Pathways

The Pathways Music Series presents an off-Island guest, multi-instrumentalist Stan Strickland, accompanied by local musicians Eric T. Johnson and Wes Nagy, for an “Evening of Jazz with Stan Strickland and Friends” on Saturday, April 22, at 7 pm.

Singer, saxophonist, and flutist Stan Strickland has performed nationally and internationally in clubs and concert halls, including Carnegie Recital Hall and Town Hall in New York, and at the Kennedy Center in Washington, D.C. His work has been featured on recordings by Bob Moses, Marty Erlich, Webster Lewis, and Brute Force. Strickland has also performed with jazz greats Yusef Lateef, Pharoah Sanders, Herbie Mann, Danilo Perez, Shirley Scott, and Marlena Shaw.

A musician trained at Berklee College of Music and current music director at Grace Church, Wes Nagy (on keys) has toured with Mick Taylor of the Rolling Stones, and performed at a Pink Floyd laser show, as well as Broadway stages, Madison Square Garden, and a number of other outsize venues. He has also written and produced music for television shows like “The Drew Carey Show,” “The West Wing,” and “Spin City.”

An accomplished jazz guitarist and acoustic bassist, Eric T. Johnson (on classical guitar) performs regularly with the Jeremy Berlin Trio, and has collaborated with numerous jazz ensembles on-Island for years, as well as performing solo.

Then on Friday, April 28, at 7 pm, Pathways hosts “A Night of Jazz and Songs” with the Jeremy Berlin Trio and vocalists Shelagh Hackett, Gordon Healy, David Hannon, Jessie Leaman, Vivian Male, Becky Williams, and Anna and Gerry Yukevich. This is Pathways’ winter-spring season finalé, dedicated to another all-star evening of music curated by Berlin, following the successful first round of “Jazz with Singer Songwriters” held in February.

Both musical events are offered free of charge at Pathways at the Chilmark Tavern. Visit pathwaysmv.org for more information.