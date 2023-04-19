Poet’s Corner: ‘Island Natives’

Island Natives

By Sam Gurney

As the wind comes off the sea

And up the stream-cut hills,

That crisp, salty air

Delivers a thorough chill.

As I rest my fly upon the pool

Beneath the rumbling cascade,

The surface begins to open

And a rising trout is displayed.

With a swift flick of my wrist

The trout begins to fight

The colors on its back

Align with shades of night.

As the fish enters my net,

Upstream half a mile,

Its belly bears a hue of red

That would make even the most vibrant rose smile.

This week’s Poet’s Corner is a submission from 12th grade MVRHS student Sam Gurney. Submission on behalf of teacher Kate Hennigan in the writing workshop portion of her English class.

Poets with a connection to Martha’s Vineyard are encouraged to submit poems to Poet’s Corner curator Laura Roosevelt at ldroosevelt@gmail.com.