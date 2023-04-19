Poet’s Corner: ‘Island Natives’

Island Natives
By Sam Gurney
As the wind comes off the sea
And up the stream-cut hills,
That crisp, salty air
Delivers a thorough chill.
As I rest my fly upon the pool
Beneath the rumbling cascade,
The surface begins to open
And a rising trout is displayed.
With a swift flick of my wrist
The trout begins to fight
The colors on its back
Align with shades of night.
As the fish enters my net,
Upstream half a mile,
Its belly bears a hue of red
That would make even the most vibrant rose smile.
This week’s Poet’s Corner is a submission from 12th grade MVRHS student Sam Gurney. Submission on behalf of teacher Kate Hennigan in the writing workshop portion of her English class.
