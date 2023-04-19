Real Estate Transactions: April 10 – 14, 2023

Chilmark

April 10, Elizabeth Lunbeck sold 21 Tea Lane to Elizabeth P. Wojdak, trustee of Elizabeth P. Wojdak Revocable Living Trust, for $1,300,000.

April 13, Ann M. Metcalf, also known as Ann Metcalf, as an individual and trustee of Inez H. Metcalf Trust and James Metcalf Supplemental Needs Trust, sold 45 Quenames Road to Stephen C. Mormoris for $6,000.

Edgartown

April 10, Water Street Harbor House LLC sold 119 North Water Street to Karen D. Burke, trustee of 119 North Water Street Realty Trust, for $12,600,000.

April 11, Roundabout Holdings LLC sold 10 Codman Spring Road to UN House MV LLC for $2,225,000.

April 14, James Masselli and Valerie Stoyer sold 3 Bernard Way to Catarina Rodrigues and Scott Kickery for $1,330,000.

April 14, Michael Hegarty and Rebecca Hegarty sold 55 North Summer St. to Ralph R. Pisani Jr. and Kimberly A. Pisani for $5,600,000.

April 14, Constance L. McHugh and Leo A. McHugh sold 33 Fourteenth St. South and 34 Thirteenth St. South to Sheila McHugh Hazell and Emerson Hazell for $529,150.

April 14, Eric V. Turner and Jennifer C. Smith sold 67 Saddle Club Road to Meagan H. Swanson Rogers and Kyle W. Rogers, trustees of Rogers Family Revocable Trust.

Oak Bluffs

April 11, CapeBuilt Lagoon Ridge LLC sold 34 Double Ox Road to Gregory B. Janey and Kim Seawright for $725,000.

April 11, CapeBuilt Lagoon Ridge LLC sold 33 Double Ox Road to Achilleas A. Dorotheou for $725,000.

Tisbury

April 11, Charles J. Blair IV and Bennett Coffey sold 13 Grimmett Way to Jacob B. Sylvia and Alexandra Mazza for $1,075,000.

April 11, Sean Condon and Brooklin Adele Donohue sold 129 Lagoon Ave. to Kenneth Theobalds and Loriann Theobalds for $995,000.

West Tisbury

April 11, Daniel Imbrogno and Jennifer Devivo sold 10 Crow Hollow Road to Thomas J. Rapone, trustee of 10 Crow Hollow Nominee Trust, for $2,200,000.