Second annual Pride Parade is around the corner

Oak Bluffs is gearing up for the second annual Pride Parade, set for Saturday, June 10, from 2 to 6 pm.

Last year, hundreds of Islanders gathered en masse for the first-ever Pride Parade held on Martha’s Vineyard. LGBTQ community members and allies alike made their way through Oak Bluffs before convening around Ocean Park’s gazebo to enjoy a midday dance party.

On Thursday, April 20, the LGBTQ Pride Parade committee will be holding an online auction to help fund costs associated with the 2023 Pride weekend’s festivities.

“Last year we had our first Pride Parade, which was a huge success,” Oak Bluffs Business Association (OBA) vice president and pride committee chair Sofie Green said in a recent statement to the organization’s supporters. “Islanders are beaming with excitement for year two … This will be our first silent auction, and your partnership is so important.”

This year, event goers can expect to see dozens of local organizations in the parade showing support of the Island’s LGBTQ community, a marching band, drag queen photo ops and meet and greets, along with music at the bandstand by LGBTQ band the Femmes.

Meanwhile, Martha’s Vineyard Community Services and the M.V. Youth Task Force will be hosting a resource tent providing information on outreach, community engagement, and support specific to the LGBTQ community and its allies.

“We are looking forward to showing the LGBTQ community what’s available to them on-Island,” Scott Mullin said, the owner and founder of QueerhubMV.

Paraders will begin at the Island Queen at 2 pm and follow a route up Circuit Ave., through Narragansett and Naumkeag avenues, before finishing in Ocean Park for the post-parade celebration.

Organized by the OBA, Pride weekend serves to celebrate the Island’s LGBTQ persons and their allies and supporters, and to enhance inclusivity among Vineyard residents.

The parade is a free, family-friendly event, and will be open to the public.

For more information on the auction, Pride weekend festivities, or to make a donation, visit OBA’s website.