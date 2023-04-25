Service Saturday for Martha Moore Schmidt

Family and friends are welcome to participate in a memorial service celebrating the life of Martha Moore Schmidt. The service will be held on Saturday, April 29, at 2 pm at the First Congregational Church of West Tisbury.

Martha was a longtime West Tisbury resident, and grew up in the summers in West Chop sailing her family’s Vineyard 15 with her brothers Chan and Lee Moore.

She died on Sept. 25, 2020, which was also the two-year anniversary of the death of her husband Charles (“Chuck”) Wilson Schmidt.