19th annual Shearing Day at Island Alpaca

Humans aren’t the only species who appreciate a good haircut. Alpacas do too. As a matter of fact, they even go so far as to turn their annual spring styling session into a celebration — complete with refreshments and raffles. Island Alpaca invites the public to watch as more than 30 fluffy friendly alpacas — and one llama — get their style on. On Saturday, April 29, from 10 am to 4 pm, witness the fleece-to-fiber transition, learn how fleece is spun into yarn, and find out what it’s like to raise these gentle puffballs.

Island Alpaca is located at 1 Head of the Pond Road in Oak Bluffs. Preregister at alpaca-fun.com. Cost is $8 per person. Call 508-693-5554 for more information.