Axel Robert Sheerin

Olivia Sheerin and Jack Sheerin of Falmouth, formerly of West Tisbury, announce the birth of a son, Axel Robert Sheerin, on April 7, 2023, at Massachusetts General Hospital. Axel weighed 8 pounds, 14 ounces, and is welcomed by grandparents Mary and Chris Gross of West Tisbury.

Millie Jane Allanbrook

Ashley Allanbrook and John Allanbrook of Vineyard Haven announce the birth of a daughter, Millie Jane Allanbrook, on April 18, 2023, at the Martha’s Vineyard Hospital. Millie weighed 6 pounds, 7 ounces.