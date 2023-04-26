Flower power at Featherstone

At Featherstone Center for the Arts, the advice right now is: It’s spring! Let’s paint flowers. Emilly Passman leads an online painting workshop, “Floral Oil Sketches,” at Featherstone on Tuesday, May 16, from noon to 4 pm on Zoom.

In the four-hour class, participants will make some quick floral sketches and build them into a final painting. According to information from Featherstone, you will learn layering techniques, ways to bring the element of drawing back into a painting, and learn some methods of working with brushstrokes so that your painting can retain the beauty of a sketch, while using full color.

Painters will paint and draw on Arches brand paper. The class is for acrylic or oil painters. A list of supplies needed will be sent upon registration at bit.ly/Floral_Sketches_register. Learn more about Emily Passman at emilypassman.com/paintings.