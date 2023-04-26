Martha’s Vineyard Museum presents engaging programs for visitors in May

For the month of May, the Martha’s Vineyard Museum offers an array of engaging and educational programs. From watercolor workshops and exhibit openings to maritime history, there is something for everyone.

Kicking off the month is a four-week spring history class on steamers and ferries. Led by research librarian Bow Van Riper, the course covers 300 years of maritime history, tracing the chronology of ferry service to Martha’s Vineyard.

On May 5, Heidi Feldman, founder of Martha’s Vineyard Sea Salt, will share her entrepreneurial journey and the unique solar drying process behind the company’s products. According to a press release from the museum, attendees of this lunch lecture will have an opportunity to create their own specialty salt blend to take home.

Later that day, artist Marion Wilson and special guests Emma Green-Beach, executive director of the Martha’s Vineyard Shellfish Group, and Carole Vandal, biology teacher and member of the Wampanoag Tribe of Aquinnah (Gay Head), will lead a discussion about the intersection of art and science. Together with the audience, they will explore blending creativity, problem solving, and curiosity.

On May 6 and 7, hop aboard Marion Wilson’s studio houseboat, located in Lagoon Pond, for two watercolor workshops. Both workshops will feature demonstrations and group discussions, and explore a variety of watercolor techniques, including washes, bleeds, and blooms. Art supplies for all participants are included.

On Friday May 12, the museum will host a preview reception for a new exhibition, “The Lost Bird Project,” featuring larger-than-life sculptures of extinct birds created by artist Todd McGrain. Join them for a discussion with McGrain and a screening of his documentary, which follows his journey as he places the sculptures at the birds’ last known locations — including here on Martha’s Vineyard.

Finally, on May 26, the release says you can join them for a special preview reception and opening of the new exhibit celebrating the life and legacy of acclaimed writer, editor, and the youngest member of the Harlem Renaissance, Dorothy West. This exhibit features never-before-seen photographs and objects, and offers a new look at the “best known unknown writer of her time.”

Preregistration is required for all events. Visit mvmuseum.org/events to register, and mvmuseum.org for general information about upcoming exhibitions and events. The museum is open Tuesday through Sunday year-round. Regular hours are 10 am to 4 pm, and summer hours are 10 am to 5 pm.